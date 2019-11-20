Young stars walk the red carpet

On October 23rd, young singers from over 25 Quebec schools were given the star treatment. Arriving by limo to the Palace reception Hall in Laval, these young performers walked the red carpet dazzled by photographers’ flashes and launched their baby: a children’s book/cd

The Carnival of Marvels and Monsters is a massive international co-production of Chroma Musika (Montreal) and the renowned Quebec Publisher Planète Rebelle, written by Mihalis Makropoulos illustrated by Katerina Veroutsos, and set to music and lyrics written by Giannis Georgantelis.

Opera singers and directors of the entire project Maria Diamantis and Dimitris Ilias attributed the success of the project to the young stars, the parents and the volunteers. “If it was not for the parents this kind of multilevel educational and artistic super project would not have happened” said Dimitris Ilias. “This is the epitome of team work in order to give these kids these opportunities. From the beautiful art of the creative team, to the production team and from the meticulous work of the publisher to the young stars spending countless rehearsal hours”

From audition to practice, recording and launch!

Forming a youth choir over 350 strong, these talented singers sung the choruses for the CD companion to the book. The recording sessions took place in Oscar Peterson Concert Hall with Dr. Mark Corwin professor of the Concordia University Music Department being responsible for recording, mixing and editing. An incredible learning opportunity for the students to experience the various aspects of music production, from recording to mixing and finally, live performance!

An unforgettable night

The launch included speeches by invited guests including the Honorable Leo Housakos, Senator, Mr. Guy Ouellette, MNA for Chomedey, Ann Marie Matheson, EMSB Director General, Vicky Kaliotzakis VP of Sir Wilfrid Laurier school board and Chris Adamopoulos DG of école Socrates-Démosthène.

In front of over 1600 guests the massive children’s choir accompanied by a 20-instrument chamber orchestra filled the hall with the lush music of composer Giannis Georgantelis directed initially by Dimitris Ilias and then by conductor Mark Dharmaratnam who also conducted the Orchestre Symphonique Pop de Montreal in the actual CD.

The choir and orchestra performed four songs from the storybook album. The very last piece, a furious tarantella brought prompted an immediate standing ovation from the audience which was treated to an encore of the same piece closing the magical night.