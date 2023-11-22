Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Laval ombudsman apologizes for failure to serve residents adequately

Local News
Blais cites ‘obsolescence’ of her office’s online system for processing complaints The City of Laval’s ombudsman says she wants to apologize to some residents for not being able to follow up on their...

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board warns of strike action Nov. 21-22-23

Local News
The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is advising parents of children attending its schools that strike days planned by common front union members will result in the closing of all SWLSB schools,...

‘White powder’ mailings under investigation by LPD

Breaking News
The Laval Police Dept. says it has opened an investigation after several residents were seemingly chosen at random by an unknown perpetrator to receive mailed letters containing an unidentified white powder along...

Ghouls welcomed to Saint-Bruno Halloween Party in Lausanne Park

Celebrations
For the 15th consecutive year, Action Laval city councillor for Saint-Bruno David De Cotis held a large outdoor Halloween party on Oct. 31 in Lausanne Park near the centre of his district. The...

Montreal’s Hellenics mark 83 years since Greece said ‘Ohi’ to fascism

Celebrations
The WWII Axis powers first ran into serious resistance in 1940 in Greece Patriotic Greeks from all over Montreal joined elected officials from across the region along with leaders from the Hellenic community...

Quebec public sector workers call for more strike days

Health
Four powerful Quebec labour unions have formed a common front Quebec public sector union workers who walked off the job earlier this week have announced three more strike days for Nov. 21 to 23,...

City marks important contributions by its volunteers

City-Watch
The City of Laval is going all out this year to thanks its volunteers, with several events and other ways of showing gratitude planned. On Oct. 25, the city kicked off a month-long...

Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis marks her fourth year in office

Ottawa
Thinks the minority Trudeau government will last to the scheduled 2025 election Four years after first being elected as the Member of Parliament for the Laval riding of Vimy, Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis...

LPD arrests minor after stabbing near École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle

Crime
The Laval Police say they have arrested a person under the age of 18 in connection with a stabbing that took place recently near École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. On the...

LPD searches for suspect wanted for ‘grandparent scam’

Crime
The Laval Police are seeking the public's help to positively identify and locate a suspect they believe is involved with a series of grandparent frauds. The LPD claims the suspect in question, one of...
