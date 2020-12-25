Saturday, December 26, 2020
Art and culture

Writer Joel Yanofsky, originally from Chomedey, passes away

Members of Montreal’s literary community were paying their respects online on Friday to Joel Yanofsky, one of Quebec’s leading English-language literary figures, who grew...
Home Art and culture
Art and cultureMemories

Writer Joel Yanofsky, originally from Chomedey, passes away

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

Members of Montreal’s literary community were paying their respects online on Friday to Joel Yanofsky, one of Quebec’s leading English-language literary figures, who grew up in the western Laval neighbourhood of Chomedey.

Yanofsky passed away at age 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a longtime contributor to the literary and books pages at the Montreal Gazette.

Yanofsky won awards for non-fiction writing on two occasions from the Quebec Writer’s Federation for his books Mordecai & Me (an unauthorized biography of Mordecai Richler), and Bad Animals (about Yanofsky’s life with his son who had autism).

Joel Yanofsky was said to have been working on a final book – a memoir about his personal experiences in Chomedey – where at one time a significant percentage of the community was Jewish, although that number has declined significantly in recent decades.

Previous articleHealth care worker receives Laval’s first COVID-19 vaccine shot
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES
All activities bringing together more than 250 persons are cancelled until further notice

Health care worker receives Laval’s first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Laval Police seek victims of educator facing pedophilia charges

Trudeau convenes ‘Incident Response Group’ for talks on mutated COVID-19