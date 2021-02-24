War Amps launches 2021 Key Tag Service campaign

CHAMP program has helped Laval student Philippe Monette

As many Laval residents who check their mail regularly may realize by now, the War Amps began its 2021 key tag mailing campaign to Laval residents last week with the theme “You Are a Part of What We Do.”

The start of the 2021 campaign marks the 75th anniversary of the Association’s Key Tag Service, and they are paying tribute to the public for helping make it a success.

While launching this year’s campaign, the War Amps pointed out that it remains committed to making a difference in the lives of amputees like Philippe Monette, 19, of Laval.

Philippe is a right arm amputee and a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides young amputees with financial assistance for artificial limbs and recreational devices, peer support and regional CHAMP seminars.

Philippe Monette, 19, of Laval, who is currently pursuing computer technology studies at Collège Montmorency, says he has benefited greatly from the War Amps CHAMP program.

Computer student

While some CHAMP program members lost limbs through accidental causes, Philippe was born without a right hand because of a congenital defect that prevented the hand from growing normally. He is currently pursuing studies in computer technology at Collège Montmorency in Laval.

‘I encourage everyone from Laval and from other areas to subscribe to the Key Tag Service’

“I encourage everyone from Laval and from other areas to subscribe to the Key Tag Service,” he said, noting that he uses the tags himself, and that he has benefited from the many services the War Amps provides to CHAMP program members.

The Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the association’s many programs, including CHAMP.

The Key Tag Service

The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners. Each key tag has a confidentially coded number.

If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support through the Key Tag and Address Label Service. For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call 514-398-0759.