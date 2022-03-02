War Amps 2022 Key Tag mailing underway in Laval 

The War Amps began its 2022 key tag mailing to Laval residents last week with the theme ‘You Make Our Programs Possible.’

Antoine Doan, 23, of Laval, is a left leg amputee, and he grew up with help from The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

Antoine Doan of Laval received help from The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which is supported by the War Amps Key Tag Service.

“The War Amps has been an important part of my life since I was a toddler,” says Antoine. “Growing up, I had the opportunity to meet kids just like me at the seminars. Thanks to the association’s support, I have learned to be confident and overcome challenges with a positive attitude.”

The Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 so that returning Canadian war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the association’s many programs, including CHAMP.

The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities, and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners. Each key tag has a confidentially coded number.

If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service. For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 514 398-0759.