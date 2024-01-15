Voula Kottaridis voted Laval’s No. 2 real estate agent for 2023

Voula Kottaridis GIF Ad

After Laval homeowners made their assessment of the top 7 real estate agents in Laval for 2023 based on reviews on Rate-My-Agent.com, Royal Lepage Humania Centre real estate broker Voula Kottaridis emerged as the No. 2 real estate agent in Laval last year.

Rate-My-Agent.com is a rating and review platform for real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and insurance agents. It’s free to use for the general public and real estate professionals.

After announcing the rankings, AJ van Creveld, operations manager at Rate-My-Agent.com, noted that, unlike other agent ranking sites, agents can’t pay to have negative reviews removed or hidden and cannot pay to be included on the list of top-rated agents at Rate-My-Agent.com.

“What sets us apart isn’t just the triple verification process of all reviews, but our commitment to supporting Worthy Causes by pledging 50% of our profits to organizations that prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada,” said van Creveld.