$74,319 announced for Seniors Programs

Seniors in Vimy, Québec will receive financial support to acquire/replace equipment/conduct facility renovations to get their project off the ground, announced recently Eva Nassif, Member of Parliament for Vimy, on behalf of Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors.

Investing in Canada’s communities is not only about creating good jobs and encouraging clean economic growth. It is also about building stronger communities. Partnerships with local governments, institutions and organizations are vital to deliver change and improve the lives of seniors.

The following organisations : l’Association des bénévoles du centre dhébergement Idola St-Jean, Dira-Laval, FADOQ- Mouvement Des Aînés Du Québec Région De Laval, Les Tisserins de Laval, atelier de Tissage, Les petits frères des pauvres will receive $74,319, for their projects funded through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP). The projects will help many seniors in Laval.

The Government of Canada is providing approximately $35 million in New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funding for close to 1,800 community-based projects approved through the NHSP 2018–2019 Call for Proposals.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded close to 23,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada.

“The Government of Canada is dedicated to ensuring that Canadian seniors can get involved in community activities that meet their needs and interests, tap their collective resources and experiences, and promote their participation. We support New Horizons for Seniors Program projects like this one so that seniors across Canada can lead and participate in local activities beneficial to many and I am happy that many seniors in Vimy will benefit from this program every year.”

– Eva Nassif, Member of Parliament for Vimy