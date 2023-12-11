Vimy MP Koutrakis holding a Holiday Food Drive

Local food banks are stocking up for the Christmas Season
Until December 15, staff at Vimy Member of Parliament Annie Koutrakis’s offices on Daniel Johnson Blvd. are collecting non-perishable food items for local food banks and community organizations in Vimy.
“My office again this year will serve as a collection center for non-perishable food items,” says Koutrakis.
“We believe that our collective efforts will make a difference in our riding,” adds Silvana Sennatore, chief of staff at the MP’s office. Koutrakis is urging all her constituents to do their part.
“Together, let’s make this a merry holiday season for everyone,” she says. The drop-off location is at 2500 Daniel Johnson Blvd. in the building’s main lobby.