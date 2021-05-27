Urgences-Santé, Prime Minister pay homage to Paramedic Services Week

Citizens invited to thank emergency response personnel from May 23 – 29

Paramedic Services Week, which is being held this year from May 23 to 29, will be an opportunity for those who support emergency services workers to celebrate paramedics’ expertise as an essential link in the pre-hospital emergency care chain.

“This past year has been a challenging one for paramedics,” says Joshua Arruda-Aguiar, a paramedic for the Corporation d’urgences-santé. “In the span of a few weeks, COVID-19 put us on the front lines of the fight against a global pandemic! This challenging situation caused a lot of stress for many of us.”

“Our profession is a true vocation,” he added. “While my colleagues always appreciate Paramedic Services Week, it will certainly be very heartwarming to receive words of encouragement this year.”

Dedication in pandemic

“Over the past year, paramedics had to show great adaptability, resilience and courage,” said Yvan Gendron, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.

“They certainly delivered and protected the public with skill, diligence and kindness. This week, let’s take the opportunity to celebrate their important contribution to the fight against the pandemic.”

“I’d also like to recognize the contribution of the Corporation’s other employees, including emergency medical dispatchers and commissioning attendants,” he continued.

“Without them, Urgences-santé would not be able to fulfill its primary mission, namely to provide the people of Montreal and Laval with quality, effective and appropriate pre-hospital emergency services, in order to reduce mortality and morbidity rates associated with emergency medical conditions; in other words, to save lives.”

Citizens are being invited by Urgences-Santé to thank the paramedics they meet on the street for their work and send them words of appreciation for services they received through the Corporation’s website.

Statement from Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took the time this week to issue a statement for Paramedic Services Week. “Today, on the first day of Paramedic Services Week, we honour the brave individuals on the front lines of our health care system,” he said.

“Tens of thousands of paramedics and communications officers across Canada have dedicated themselves to saving lives and helping those in need. Under ordinary circumstances, their work is remarkable; amidst the pandemic, it is extraordinary.

“Over the last year, paramedics have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID‑19. Day and night, these hardworking health care professionals put their mental and physical health on the line. Despite the risks they face, paramedics continue to show up for Canadians, and serve their communities, with the utmost care, compassion, and professionalism.

Do your bit for safety

“We can all do our part to help keep paramedics and front-line health care workers safe if we keep following public health advice. This includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, washing our hands regularly, maintaining the greatest physical distance possible from others, and downloading and using the COVID Alert app. It also includes getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it is our turn to be vaccinated. Together, we can keep our loved ones, our health care workers, and our communities safe from the virus.

“To all paramedics: thank you. Thank you for risking your safety, sacrificing time with your loved ones, and going above and beyond every day to help keep us safe and healthy. All Canadians are grateful for your incredible dedication and service.”