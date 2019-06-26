Tourisme Laval says 2018-2019 was a good year

Members of the board of directors 2019-2020 of Tourisme Laval (From the left and from the top): Guylaine Archambault, Musée Armand-Frappier; Yves Legault, Collège Letendre; Guy McDonald, McDonald DesChênes Dubé, lawyers; Martin Savoie, Sports Laval; Stéphanie Girard-Beaudry, Cosmodôme; Yanick Pazzi, Sheraton Laval; Geneviève Roy, Tourisme Laval; Michel Galland, Groupe Galland; Luc Ménard, Éco-Nature / Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles and Vyckie Vaillancourt, Ferme Chez Vaillancourt.

(TLN) In an annual report tabled on June 17, Tourisme Laval, which promotes tourism in the Laval region, said tourist traffic and spending in Laval last year beat expectations in several key sectors of activity.

Hotel rentals up

Among other things, according to the agency, hotels in Laval saw an 82.2 per cent occupancy rate in the past year, which was 1.6 per cent higher than the previous year and the best performance in Quebec for the same period.

According to the report, 1,739,926 tourists visited Laval, which was slight drop from figures in 2017. Laval hosted 206 conventions and trade shows, generating $8.3 million in business for suppliers of services. Tourisme Laval also estimates that 156 million people were reached by the agency through various media.

Local tourism growing

“The tourist landscape in Laval has greatly changed over the course of the last five years and the future looks just as promising,” said outgoing Tourisme Laval president Yves Legault, who presided the agency for the past five years. Yannick Pazzi of Sheraton Laval is taking over Legault’s role on Tourisme Laval’s board of directors.

“The challenges are many, our ambitions are large and our willingness remains unshakable,” said Pazzi. “I am impatient to get started working with all the players in the industry to get Tourisme Laval headed in the direction of fulfilling its mission and its objectives.”