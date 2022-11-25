The best is yet to come at 7th phase of quality living at Marquise residences

If you dream of experiencing the alchemy of glamour, celebration, seduction and intimacy – then Marquise VII, a residential lifestyle impeccably curated by DeMeta and Groupe Monsap, is the place for you.

In this seventh phase of residences, to be located in sizzling downtown Laval, illuminated by the infinite shimmer of the sun and the moon, a radiant tower will soar in the heart of downtown Île-Jésus. Offered the best of enlightened design, artful service and city amenities, residents can expect lifestyles infused with laid-back luxury.

Award-winning precedents

This residential project follows the renowned builder’s previous award-winning Marquise VIl expressions of rarefied, refined, and perfected aesthetics, at a venue in the heart of Chomedey. More-than-a-home is not just a slogan at Marquise VII; it’s embodiment of unique living, conceived, designed and personalized with precision, passion, and finesse.

The dazzling fifteen-story tower, housing 112 expertly-crafted units, is enhanced by the location’s natural energy. The extraordinary architecture, customized interiors, lush gardens and city promenades create masterpieces of life and light. Resplendent in style and spirit, every day promises to be more vibrant, more sensuous, more serene.

Begin an affair-of-the-heart with the Marquise VII luxury residence, beautifully reflected by the vistas of over 100 luxury two-or-three bedrooms, with central-air, indoor-parking, and storage-space. Following the success of the previous six Marquise manors the 7th phase, starting at tag $500,000 per condo has already begun, with 2024 guaranteed delivery.

A stunning residence set apart by meticulous attention to enriching community ambiance, Marquise VII opens doors to elite networks of people wanting to share life’s loftiest experiences. Its availability offers much-coveted invitations to a sublime destination, a place where every encounter feels like an event of the decade.

Panoramic views of the Laval’s shimmering skyline materialize through modern contempor[1]ary architecture, combining the best of previous towers with latest designs in luxury-living, adorning the heart of city and community.

Masterpieces of tradition and modernity

Resplendent in its timeless beauty, Marquise VII evokes a living Eden of sweeping gardens, in the elegance of bygone times in ultimate contemporary luxury, a masterpiece nestled in relative exclusivity in Chomedey’s prized downtown; a welcoming place of uniqueness and strength providing invitingly-designed common spaces.

A fully-equipped urban-chalet of bar, bistro, and superb lounge with giant TV, will add spice-to-life. A swimming pool of coolness-and-warmth will be center stage of spacious lush terrace with dreamy pergola. A gymnasium, high speed elevators for fast movement, a receiving-room for packages will all facilitate daily life at Marquise VII.

Appropriately branded for its comfort, spacious corridors, impeccable design, distinctive layout, and so much more, this latest concretization of all-purpose quality-living also features dream kitchens, the envy of all men and women, combining quality material with soft finishes and high-end appliances.

A large-scale project particularly responsive to the needs of people desiring to move from a home, and/or from single life’s responsibilities to condominium life, Marquise VII is the solution where everything is taken care of.

“This is possible because the living spaces have been designed to offer the ultimate luxury, space and light, in the heart of a residential urban environment,” stated Genevieve Lussier, on behalf of Agence Six.

Everything that is needed

Ida Teolis who purchased a Marquise 1 unit in 2014, said she simply adores the place. “I love living here. I will not move anywhere else. I would not change it for anything. We have everything we need. It’s also mobility-access[1]ible. I recommend it for all ages, and there’s a crowd of young people here. My adult grandson Giovanni Gentile lives with me and he will buy here when the time comes,” Mrs. Teolis told TLN, smiling radiantly.

DeMeta and Groupe Monsap is one of the leading property specialists providing stylish innovation properties, which set new benchmarks in condominium development. The team’s vast experience across multiple prop[1]erty segments ensures the highest standards in design and construction of every project. Moreover, the model condo was awarded the prestigious Grand Prix Habitat Design, recognizing builders and professionals in the construction industry who stand out.

“Living at the Marquise really means living in a privileged environment. Our team has really put everything in place to meet the needs of a demanding and experienced clientele. We’re very proud to present phase VII to the latter,” explains Michel Guilbault, Vice-President of Development at DevMeta, adding that the project was conceived as a luxurious and exclusive private domain, where co-owners can enjoy a relaxing community, respectful of privacy.

The Marquise is designed as an oasis in downtown Laval, a favourite spot for active people who want independence and a worry-free lifestyle. Located near Chomedey Boulevard, a few minutes away from highways 440, 15, and 13, it is a convenient choice. Some of the nearest places include Carrefour Laval, Centropolis, Marché 440, trendy bars and bistros, restaurants galore, sporting and cultural events, theatres, Place Bell, Musée-des-Arts, parks, clinics, shopping centers, and public transit, including the metro.

Crafted with best floor plans from the first tower and newest features and design, Marquise VII’s tower is an ideal blend of space-and-serenity, built to provide limitless opportunities to enjoy what life has to offer. Focusing on creating livable functional spaces, designers create future-oriented projects that deliver flexibility.

Whether you are looking for a pied-à-terre or forever-home, Marquise VII gives access to services that are creative and intuitive, with power to positively transform people’s emotional and practical life, a nexus of personal craftsmanship and art intimately entwined with the finer sides of living, leaving residents inspired and at ease. Marquise VII is an iconic neighbourhood of all-day all-night lifestyles – the best of both worlds, where one can truly have it all. It is the future of downtown Laval, made real and livable for today’s modern residents.