Temporary lane closings on A-15’s Gédéon Ouimet Bridge during early hours of May 12

Transport Quebec has announced the closing to traffic of the right-side and centre lanes southbound on the Gédéon Ouimet Bridge on Autoroute 15 during the early morning hours of May 12 in order to allow workers to replace traffic signage.

On Thursday May 12 from midnight to 5 am, two of the three lanes on the A-15 southbound on the bridge between Boisbriand and Laval will be closed.

In case of technical problems or unfavorable weather conditions, the work could be postponed or rescheduled over a lengthier period without notice, says Transport Quebec.

The roads ministry suggests motorists consult an interactive map provided by Québec 511 in order to plan ahead.