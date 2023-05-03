SWLSB recognizes student achievements in science, tech and robotics

Laval Senior, LTM students excelled at recent science and robotics fairs

During the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board’s regular council meeting on April 26, the commissioners recognized the exceptional achievements of Laval Senior Academy at the recent Montreal Regional Science and Technology Fair, as well as Lake of Two Mountains High School students in the CRC Robotics Competition.

Laval Senior Academy hosted the 2023 Montreal Regional Science and Technology Fair, which took place from March 26 to 28. Over 100 students from 13 high schools and colleges participated in the event. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that LSA students performed exceptionally well.

Numerous distinctions

“Tonight, we want to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the students from Laval Senior Academy who received numerous distinctions and awards at the science fair,” said SWLSB chairman Paolo Galati during a presentation prior to the council’s meeting.

“Students, I cannot help but express my admiration and appreciation for your remarkable achievements,” he said. “Your dedication and hard work in pursuing your passion for science have not gone unnoticed. It is an honor for the council to recognize your outstanding accomplishments.”

Nathan Aruna and Christos Velmachos of Laval Senior Academy, who will be moving on to compete and represent the SWLSB at the 2023 Dallas Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May, are seen here with SWLSB chairman Paolo Galati who congratulated both for their exceptional 2023 science fair efforts. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Some winning projects

Present at SWLSB headquarters in Rosemère were Nathan Aruna and Christos Velmachos of LSA, representing their project, Reconnaissance and Medical Drone, as well as Leila Ramzy and Keira Ramzy for their project Artificial Pancreas.

Partcipating on Zoom were Tharaka Gun-arat-nam and Katya Pot-chka for their project Urban Fishing Farming in Montreal. Students who were not able to make it were Ethan Everton and Liam Valois Reilly for their project, The Future of Park Cleanliness, and Agam-veer Sansoe and Adam Pish-dadi for their project, Privacy Based RPi Home Server.

A real team effort

Three teams participated in the Québec Super Expo Science Fair held just a few days before: Ethan Everton and Liam Valois Reilly; Nathan Aruna and Christos Vel-machos; and Leila Ramzy and Keira Ramzy. Nathan Aruna and Christos Velmachos will be moving on to compete and represent the SWLSB at the 2023 Dallas Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May.

Galati said that without the tireless efforts of the steering committee comprised of Laval Senior Academy staff and head office staff who dedicated countless hours to organizing the Montreal Regional Science Fair held at LSA, none of this would have been possible.

“As we all know, hosting an event of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of planning and coordination, and the committee’s commitment to excellence has made it all possible,” he said.

Committee’s commitment

He singled out for thanks Nathalie Rollin, LSA principal (represented by her VP Chris Kavallos), Jennifer Abrantes, LSA Vice-Principal. Silvana Di Medio, LSA Administration Officer, Cynthia Robillard, Science and Technology Consultant in PSD, Heather McPherson, Senior Science teacher at LSA and professor at McGill, Robin Bennett, Director, Information Ressources, Pascal Quenneville, Technician, Information Ressources, Susan O’Keeffe, Graphic Design Technician, Communications Services, and Yves Cholette, Coordinator, Material Resources and Transportation Department.

“We are immensely grateful to the committee for their hard work and unwavering dedication in making this event a success,” said Galati. “This was an ambitious undertaking, and yet, despite their regular duties and responsibilities, were able to make it happen. Education really is a team effort, and the success of our students in these events is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire school community.”

The council of commissioners paid homage to students from Lake of Two Mountains High School on the North Shore for their robotics accomplishments.

LTM student robotics

Moving on from science and tech to robotics, the council of commissioners paid homage to students from Lake of Two Mountains High School on the North Shore for their robotics accomplishments. Earlier in the year, LTM students participated in the CRC Robotics Competition Avia 2023, which took place in Laval from Feb. 16 to 18.

Led by science teacher Gordon Truesdale, 10 junior and 14 senior students participated in the competition and demonstrated their passion and dedication to the field of robotics. In all, they came back with three awards: first place for website conception; third place for website content; and Overall Outstanding participation in the CRC 2023 Competition.

“I think I can speak on behalf of all commissioners, and everyone present here when I say that we are all truly impressed by your innovation and resourcefulness.,” Galati said following a demonstration of the robot by the LTM students. “Seeing our students follow their passions, be curious, and work hard to learn and improve their abilities is truly inspiring.”