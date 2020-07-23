Suspect of hit-and-run sought for identification

The Laval Police Department (SPL) is requesting the public’s cooperation in identifying a suspect who committed a hit-and-run causing injury to an individual in the Auteuil sector.

Chronology of event: On July 16, around 11 a.m., a motorist and his passenger left a commercial lot located on boul. des Laurentides, near the intersection of rue Turcot. The driver headed north, cutting off a 16-year-old boy who was traveling south on a scooter. The latter lost control of his motor bike, fell and hit the car.

The Laval Police say they want to speak to this man about his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident that left one person injured.

The motorist stopped and got out of his vehicle to approach the victim, cell phone in hand. However, he would then have returned to his vehicle to exit north without providing assistance to the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for bruises, scrapes and a concussion. He was released from the hospital the next day. The investigation uncovered a photo of the suspect and his passenger who had visited a business before the accident.

Description of the suspect: Black man; – Measures approximately 1m 78 (5 feet and 10 inches); – Earring on both ears, a gold chain and bracelet on the right wrist.

Description of the passenger: Black woman; – Measures approximately 1 m 67 (5 feet and 6 inches);

Description of the suspect’s vehicle: – Black sedan, 4 doors, Mazda 6 style from 2010-2012.

All information on suspects can be reported to police on Info Line 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911, mentioning file LVL-200716-038.

INFORMATION: Public Affairs Section 450 662-5050 File: 2020-149 medias.police@laval.ca – police.laval.ca