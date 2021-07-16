Students from Laval and North Shore among those awarded Rogers Scholarships

Vanessa Catena and Sara Tessier are pursuing studies in marketing and business

Two young women from the Laval and North Shore areas who are pursuing post-secondary studies in marketing and business administration are among 26 students from across Quebec who have been awarded Ted Rogers Scholarships to help pay for their studies over the next four years.

In spite of the pandemic

Although it was the second year in a row that traditional rites of passage for graduating students were muted by the COVID-19 pandemic, for 26 deserving students for Quebec who received the Ted Rogers Scholarships the virtual celebration on June 23 was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to what the future holds next.

Vanessa Catena is from Laval, while Sara Tessier is from Rosemère. Both were awarded their scholarships during the webcast. According to Rogers Communications, the Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by 18 community partnership organizations.

Students/volunteers

Vanessa is entering her first year at Bishop’s University in Lennoxville this fall and hopes to work in marketing after her studies. In the meantime, she volunteers with Big Brothers and Big Sisters and is hoping in the future to offer her marketing experience to help the organization continue its mission.

Sara is currently finishing CEGEP while pursuing a sports program and will be starting at HEC Montréal this fall. She volunteers with Gris-Montreal and has her own podcast, where she invites young guests to speak about different LGBTQ+ topics. Inclusion and diversity are important topics for Sara.

In video interviews with both winners posted online by Rogers, Catena and Tessier talk about some of their hopes and aspirations, while also speculating on what they see themselves accomplishing later in life.

A decade from now

Where does Vanessa see herself in ten years? “I realize that where I see myself has a lot do with what my values and passions are,” she said. “I see myself working in the consumer goods industry in the marketing world. This upcoming school year I will be majoring in marketing at Bishop’s University. It is something that I am really interested in as it is going to allow me to utilize my creative side.”

For her part, Tessier said she would like to be able to expand on the links she has established with the LGBTQ community while pursuing her goal to succeed in business. “In the future, my ultimate goal would be to launch a company that would have a culture of inclusion and diversity where everyone would feel accepted and would be listened to,” she said.

From all over Quebec

The Rogers Scholarships 2021 recipients represent more than 12 municipalities across Quebec including Laval, Rosemère, Brossard, Côte Saint-Luc, Gatineau, Longueuil, Montréal, Pierrefonds, Québec, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, St-Colomban and Terrebonne.

According to Rogers, reports show that youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. They say that Rogers Scholarships help reduce those barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by 18 community partnership organizations.

A diverse generation

Rogers says that nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identify as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. “These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation and power our growth and economy,” the company says in a statement.

Rogers says it has invested more than $406,000 since 2017 to support over 250 Quebec youths pursuing post-secondary studies

Since launching Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017, Rogers says it has invested more than $406,000 to support over 250 Quebec youths attending post-secondary studies, with the program now celebrating its first cohort of university and college graduates.

Encouraging potential

“We are proud to support the next generation of Quebec leaders and changemakers by giving them well-deserved encouragement to achieve their highest potential,” said Edith Cloutier, president for the Quebec Region of Rogers Communications.

“Our youth have shown incredible resilience this past year and it is inspiring to know that Canada will move forward and grow with young leaders who have a vision for community, inclusivity and diversity,” added Paul Davidson, president of Universities Canada which provided support.