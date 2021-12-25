Student representation added to the SWLSB’s Council of Commissioners

It was with much enthusiasm that the Sir Wifrid Laurier School Board’s Council of Commissioners recently appointed three students as student representatives to the Council of Commissioners.

The students are also members of the Central Students’ Committee, composed of one representative and one alternate from each school and centre of the SWLSB.

The three secondary 5 students appointed on Dec. 16 are Ève Boucher (Rosemere High School), Joseph Savastano (Laval Senior Academy), and as substitute representative, Andrew Wylie (Laval Senior Academy).

Moving forward, according to the SWLSB, they will take part in meetings with the Council of Commissioners and may be consulted on various topics at the Council’s direction.

The responsible commissioners leading the Central Students’ Committee are committee Chair Olivia Landry (ward 4), James Di Sano (ward 7), Vincent Cammisano (ward 8) and Parent Commissioner Stéphane Henley.

The committee members held their first meeting on November 30 and will hold four more meetings from now until the end of the school year.

Joseph Savastano.

Ève Boucher.

Andrew Wylie.

“It has been Council’s wish to have students represented on the Council of Commissioner for a long time and I could not be prouder that we have finally made it happen. Students have a voice and we want to hear it,” said SWLSB chairperson Paolo Galati.

“Students are always at the forefront of all decisions made by Council,” he added. “Having students represented on the Council of Commissioners will not only give students valuable learning opportunities, but will also give Council members some valuable insights from the student body.

“I am confident that Ève, Joseph and Andrew will do an outstanding job and I look forward to their participation in Council meetings in the coming months.” According to the SWLSB, the objective of the Student Representation policy is to introduce students to democracy and encourage student involvement.