Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board hires Russell Copeman as new director general

Left, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board chairman Paolo Galati and Russell Copeman who has been hiired as the school board’s new director general.

The Council of Commissioners of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) announced on Nov. 30 that it has appointed Russell Copeman as their new Director General effective January 15, 2024.

Copeman’s nomination was confirmed by a unanimous decision of the Council of Commissioners during the previous evening’s special council meeting.

The SWLSB said in a statement that Copeman brings a wealth of educational experience to the SWLSB, having served as the executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) over the last five years and as an assistant professor at the Max Bell School of Public Policy.

He also served as a senior administrator at Concordia University, where he was associate vice-president for external relations, as well as an adjunct professor in the department of political science.

Copeman, who began his career as a Quebec Liberal Party political attaché, served several terms as a QLP member of the National Assembly for the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. He also served as the borough mayor for Côte-des-Neiges/Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in the City of Montreal.

“We have complete confidence that Mr. Copeman’s leadership and expertise will greatly benefit our students, our employees and our communities helping the SWLSB moving forward,” said SWLSB chair Paolo Galati. “His understanding of our needs and challenges align with our vision as we embark upon the implementation of the 2023-2027 Commitment-to-Success Plan.”

The council expressed its deepest appreciation to Frédéric Greschner who stepped into the role of interim director general in August following the departure of former SWLSB director general Gaëlle Absolonne. She is now the director general at the Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin on Montreal’s South Shore.