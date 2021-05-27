Shots fired in Chomedey

Shots were fired last Sunday evening May 23, in front of a business in Laval.

Police were called at around 9:30 p.m. for gunfire outside a Couche-Tard and an Esso gas station on Highway 440 near 100th Avenue.

No victim was located on the spot by the police, according to a spokesperson for the Service de police de Laval (SPL).

Evidence was found at the scene, however, and the scene was protected for investigators to analyze. The investigation is continuing to determine the exact causes and circumstances of this event, it was added.

A busy week for City of Laval’s firefighters

Some residents of the residential Equinox Tower on Cartier Blvd. West in Chomedey were forced to change their plans on the evening of May 18 after a fire accidentally started on a balcony on the 25th storey of the high-rise, riverside residential building.

Around 7:30 pm, 911 was called after a sudden gust of wind threw over some lit candles sitting on balcony on a table. In all, more than 20 Laval Fire Department firefighters ended up responding, from a half-dozen units which were in place by 7:38 pm.

A complication got thrown into the mix when the responding firefighters were unable to get a clear view from the ground of the smouldering blaze. The fire was happening on a side of the building facing out towards the waterfront, while the LFD personnel arrived on the opposite side on the ground.

As a result, although witnesses reported seeing flames, the firefighters themselves were only seeing smoke at first.

Eventually, officers from the Laval Police Department arrived on the scene to help conduct an evacuation of several dozen residents from the luxury condo building. The fire was declared to be under control at 7:51 pm, with damages limited to the exterior balcony.

Damages are said to be around $10,000, which is the estimated cost of replacing floor tiling on the balcony damaged by the flames.

While this is one fire that ended better than might have been the case, the Laval Fire Department issued a reminder to all residents that the use of candles – even in outdoor settings – can be highly hazardous and they should be used carefully and away from combustible materials.

Other recent fires in Laval

May 20: Building fire on 10th Avenue in the Fabreville sector. Residential building, 2 storeys. Smoke apparent. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

This fire on Beauchesne St. in Chomedey required full intervention by the Laval Fire Department.

May 21: Building fire on Régimbald St. in the Sainte-Rose sector. Residential building, 2 storeys. Smoke apparent. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

May 22: Building fire on Trépanier St. in Chomedey sector. Residential building, multiunit, 2 storeys. Flames apparent. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention nécessary.

May 22: Building fire Lévesque Blvd. Ouest in Chomedey sector. Residential building, multiunit, 4 storeys. Smoke apparent. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

May 23: Building fire on Beauchesne St. in Chomedey sector. Residential building, 2 storeys. Smoke apparent. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

May 23: Building fire on Beauchesne St. in Chomedey sector. Code was 10-09, meaning full intervention, with possible aggravating factors.

(Photos: Courtesy of the Association des Pompiers de Laval via APL Twitter feed.)