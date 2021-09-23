Witness sought following fatal accident

Following a fatal accident on Sept. 8 near Laval’s Champfleury neighbourhood , investigators at the Laval Police say they are seeking the help of a possible witness. In the meantime, they have arrested a suspect.

Around 10:30 pm on Sept. 8, the victim, a 61-year-old man, was walking alongside des Rossignols Blvd. near Dagenais Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a Laval resident in his 20s, was arrested and blood samples were taken to verify whether he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Since then, the investigators have been able to determine that at the moment of the accident, a man with light brown skin, around 6 feet tall, speaking English and driving a white truck cab without a trailer, came to the assistance of the victim and then the suspect.

The investigators would like to speak to this person, as well as anyone who might have witnessed the accident. Anyone who has information may contact the LPD through their Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or by calling 911. The file number is LVL 210908-083.

Suspect sought by LPD for laptop computer theft

The Laval Police are seeking a suspect who is alleged to have stolen a laptop computer out of vehicle in a store parking lot in Chomedey more than eight months ago.

Around 12:30 in the afternoon on Jan. 7, the victim of the theft was at a Canadian Tire on Le Corbusier Blvd. While he was inside, the suspect allegedly entered his vehicle and stole the portable computer which was inside the car.

The LPD says it has images of the suspect which were taken by a security camera as the suspect was leaving the store.

Description of suspect

White male, around 30 years old

Brown, semi-long hair, dark eyes

Was wearing a dark blue coat, gray pants, gray backpack and a blue protective face mask.

Anyone who has information may contact the LPD through their Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636), or by calling 911. The file number is LVL 210107-039.

Metal structure on A-15 dismantled after collision

Hundreds of drivers heading south toward Montreal on Autoroute 15 on the morning of Wednesday Sept. 15 came to a standstill for several hours in gridlocked traffic after a vehicle slammed into an overhead piece of traffic signage which came loose and was at risk of falling.

Although no one was injured in the 5 am crash, the sign was weakened enough to concern Transport Quebec officials enough that it might collapse. And so they closed A-15 between du Souvenir and Cartier boulevards.

By 7 a.m. when rush hour was beginning, traffic was backed up more than 10 kilometres, according to eyewitnesses.

According to Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson with the Transport Ministry, crews dismantled and removed the structure, but the operation took several hours.

Man stabbed at a Laval sports complex

A man in his 20s who had been playing soccer at an indoor sports complex in Laval was stabbed during the late hours of Sept. 5 at the height of an argument with another player.

The LPD received a call around 11 pm, saying that a fight had broken out between two soccer players at the SportXpo sports complex on Dagenais Blvd.

According to the LPD, the victim was stabbed several times in the abdomen. After being transported to hospital, his condition was listed as stable. The police had not yet made any arrests last week, but investigators had opened a file on the incident.