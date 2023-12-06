Shield of Athena celebrates 32 years of helping victims of family violence

$150,000 raised for Second Step Shelter in Laval through ‘Lilac Event’

For the last 32 years, when many women and children have been in crisis in the greater Montreal region, they turned to the Shield of Athena for help.

With that in mind, a cross-section of supporters from the community came together recently to raise $150,000 to help fund Shield of Athena’s biggest expansion to date: the Second Step Shelter, which is being built in Laval.

Family violence

The Shield of Athena is a non-profit organization for victims of family violence. It has three points of service in Montreal and Laval, as well as a community outreach department.

Their network offers emergency shelter and professional services to women and their children. Shield of Athena’s multilingual support, intervention and prevention services are also adapted to meet the needs of many of the region’s communities.

From the left, Chris Ann Nakis, president of the Shield of Athena board of directors, CJAD traffic reporter Debbie Marsellos who helped host the evening, Carole Leblanc, president of Mercedes-Benz Laval and Godmother of the Second Step Resource and Melpa Kamateros. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Thousands reached

As well, the Shield of Athena reaches thousands more through information sessions, publications, videos and media programs offered through their multilingual community outreach.

The Shield of Athena’s Lilac Event, which was held at the Palace Convention Centre in mid-November, celebrated the work the Shield and its staff conduct on a daily basis.

Shield of Athena’s Lilac Event, held on Nov. 17 at The Palace congress centre in Laval, drew 200 guests who had fun while supporting a great cause. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

As the need for the Shield’s services has continued to grow, funds raised will ensure the completion of Laval’s only Second Step shelter, while supporting the expansion of Athena’s House, the Shield’s emergency shelter.

The support they need

Set to open in 2024, the Second Step shelter will have 17 apartments which will be able to house women and children for up to two years. During their time at the Second Step shelter, the women will receive the specialized support they need to emerge stronger and self-sufficient.

“Our Second Step shelter will be able to house between 34 and 54 people at any given time,” Melpa Kamateros, executive director of the Shield of Athena, told 200 supporters who turned out on Nov. 17 at The Palace congress centre in Laval for the Lilac Event.

“On behalf of our entire organization – and the people that their contributions will help to lift up – I cannot thank our community and our sponsors enough for their support.”

Shield of Athena’s Lilac Event, held on Nov. 17 at The Palace congress centre in Laval, drew 200 guests who had fun while supporting a great cause. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Just the beginning…

“Our Lilac Event was an incredible success, and this evening is only the beginning of a concerted campaign to increase the support for women and children in crisis,” added Chris Ann Nakis, president of the Shield of Athena board of directors.

“Currently, we provide services in 17 languages and to 1,100 women and children annually. Every penny raised is critical to continuing and expanding our work,” she said.

“Our ultimate goal is to eradicate violence against women and children,” said Carole Leblanc, president of Mercedes-Benz Laval, Godmother of the Second Step Resource, and a Silver level premium donor to the Lilac Event.

A precious resource

“Unfortunately, until that dream becomes a reality, the women working at the Shield and all the resources they provide are so very precious to our community,” Leblanc said. In addition to a host of individual donors, premium sponsors of the Lilac Event were: The Azrieli Foundation (Platinum), Schwartz’s (Gold), Global Montreal (Media), ICI Television (Media), Mercedes-Benz Laval (Silver), Banque Scotia (Silver), Pantazis and Associates (Silver) and The Papadimitriou Family (Silver).