‘Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’ takes place July 28 – 31

More than 20,000 visitors expected at art show in Vieux Sainte-Rose

In Laval each year, you can always be sure that summer is well underway when it’s time once again for the Corporation Rose-Art’s Sainte-Rose Art Symposium.

Former Corporation Rose-Art president Caroline Faucher is seen here with the art group’s new president, Oprina-Felicia Dolea. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

From July 28 to 31, appreciators of fine sculpture and exquisite art will be arriving from all over Quebec as well as other parts of eastern Canada to enjoy the 26th Symposium in the historic laval neighbourhood of Vieux Sainte-Rose.

Works of 70 artists

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this highly popular and free event. While there, many will be purchasing works produced by 70 talented artists expressing themselves in styles ranging from traditional and impressionistic to modern and abstract.

As the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’s reputation has grown across Quebec and eastern Canada, the Symposium’s organizers have also received some significant recognition. In 2019, the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented them with a Dunamis award for helping to promote tourism in Laval.

La Vieille Caserne in the heart of Sainte Rose will be the heart of the 2022 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium from July 28 – 31. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Dunamis winner

They were also a finalist for a second Dunamis the following year as a “sustainable” organization or enterprise. And indeed, tourism has been growing by leaps and bounds in Laval over the past few years, as travellers from all over Canada and the U.S. discover hidden treasures such as the Symposium de Sainte-Rose.

This year, the event’s honorary chairwoman will be Sainte-Rose city councillor Flavia Alexandra Novac. The Symposium’s principal sponsor and host, the Corporation Rose-Art, also has a new president: Oprina-Felicia Dolea, who is taking over responsibilities from former president Carole Faucher.

Team work, says Novac

Corporation Rose-Art president Oprina-Felicia Dolea is seen here with the Dunamis Finalist citation the organization received for its cooperative and social economy efforts. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

“Something I want you to know is that this is an event I believe in greatly,” Novac said during a press conference at the Vieille Caserne last month to announce the 2022 Symposium. “This is an event that takes a lot of teamwork and I thank all members of the team. This is also an event that has become known outside Laval, and it draws all sorts of people to see the magnificent art in this community.”

Sainte-Rose was the birthplace of Québécois painter Marc-Aurèle Fortin. Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete noted that when Premier François Legault was first elected nearly four years ago, he was asked (in keeping with tradition) to choose an original work of art for his new office as Premier.

Organizers are seen here (at centre) with Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, Corporation Rose-Art president Oprina-Felicia Dolea and Sainte-Rose city councillor Flavia Alexandra Novac during the June 28 announcement the 2022 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Skeete thanks organizers

Today, according to Skeete, a work by Marc-Aurèle Fortin hangs on the wall behind Legault’s desk. “Thanks for all you do,” Skeete told the Corporation Rose-Art board members and supporters. “What you do is so important for the area and you know you can always count on me.”

As always, the Symposium will be taking place in downtown Sainte-Rose along Sainte-Rose Blvd. next to the Old Firehall (La Vieille Caserne), near the historic Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church, between Filion and Deslaurier-Hotte streets. The hours are as follows: Thurs. Jul. 28 and Friday Jul. 29, 10 am to 6 pm; Sat. July 30, 10 am to 6 pm; and Sun. Jul. 31, 10 am to 5 pm.