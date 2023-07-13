Sainte-Rose Art Symposium takes place from July 27 – 30

Works by 70 talented artists to be shown in historic Vieux Sainte-Rose

In July every year, you always know summer has finally arrived in Laval when it’s time again for the Corporation Rose-Art’s Sainte-Rose Art Symposium.

This year, from Thursday July 27 to Sunday July 30, those with a discerning taste for fine sculpture and inspiring visual art will be coming from all over Quebec and areas of eastern Canada for the 27th symposium.

As always, it will be taking place alongside the Rivière des Mille-Îles in the charming and historic Laval neighbourhood known as Vieux Sainte-Rose.

From the left, Quebec actor Nico Racicot, Laval city councillor Pierre Brabant (representing Sainte-Rose councillor Flavia Alexandra Novac) and Corporation Rose-Art president Oprina-Félicia Dolea provided details about the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium during a press conference last week. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Recognition for excellence

After winning a range of awards for excellence over nearly three decades, the organizing committee, led by Corporation Rose-Art president Oprina-Félicia Dolea, continues to uphold the standards that have established the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’s reputation for excellence in art circles across eastern Canada.

The organizers have received some significant recognitions. In 2019, the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented them with a Dunamis award for helping to promote tourism in Laval. They were also a finalist for a second Dunamis the following year, as a sustainable organization or enterprise.

The Corporation Rose-Art is paying homage this year to two of the Sainte-Rose Symposium’s founders: Aline Cyr and Yolande Lapalice Daneau. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Visitors from far and wide

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this free event. Although most are usually from the Laval and greater Montreal regions, the busy vacation season is also known to bring in visitors from Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as well as from the U.S. states of Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

It is notable that tourism has been growing by leaps and bounds in Laval over the past few years, as travellers from all over Canada and the U.S. begin to rediscover hidden treasures, such as the Symposium de Sainte-Rose, in an upsurge of interest in travel since the end of the three-year Covid pandemic.

Showing 70 talented artists

The ‘Vieille Caserne’ art gallery across the street from Église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima in downtown Sainte-Rose should be your starting point if you drop by the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium from July 27 to 30. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Many visitors will be purchasing works produced by the 70 participating artists, expressing themselves in styles ranging from traditional and impressionistic to modern and abstract. This year, the event’s honorary chairwoman will be Sainte-Rose city councillor Flavia Alexandra Novac. The symposium’s official spokesperson is Québécois actor Nico Racicot.

During a press conference at the Vieille Caserne art gallery last week, where the board unveiled details of this year’s symposium, they paid homage to two of the event’s founders: Aline Cyr and Yolande Lapalice Daneau.

The corporation is staging a special exhibit of the two women’s artistic achievements next to the gallery at the Vieille Caserne. As well, works by Corporation Rose-Art members will be featured in the gallery. Works by Nico Racicot will also be displayed on the ground floor.

How to get there

The Symposium will be taking place along a stretch of the main street in downtown Sainte-Rose, next to La Vieille Caserne (216 Ste-Rose Blvd.), a stone’s throw from the historic Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church, between Filion and Deslaurier-Hotte streets.

The hours are as follows: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Additional information is available on the website www.roseart.ca. E-mail: roseart@videotron.ca. Phone: (450) 625-7925.