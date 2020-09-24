Robert Vairo’s ‘That’s What I’m Thinking’

Speak Softly and Start Believing

Nothing personal but the language or languages you speak may influence

whether you become infected with the Covid virus. Different languages

spew more moisture than others. Do you speak softly, or loudly? Do

you project when you speak, like singers, teachers, and broadcasters?A

study in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology, says this all has

an effect on how the virus will impact you. For example when we speak

English, we aspirate a lot. We produce voiceless but plosive consonants

like p, t, and k. We pronounce those letters within a word with exhaling

breath. A researcher named Sakae Inouye from the University of Tokyo

observed that like English, the Chinese language actually has even more

aspirated letters. Inouye concluded that in Chinese, “the consonants p,

t, k, q, ch, and c, when placed in front of vowels, are pronounced with a

strong breath”. In fact when a Chinese, English and Japanese speaker were

compared, the tissue in front of their mouths fluttered in English and

Chinese but not in Japanese. That could be the reason Japan has only one

third the number of Covid cases of Canada, yet it has three times Canada’s

population. And if you speak French and most of us do, you will agree

that at least anecdotal evidence suggests the expressive French, Italian,

and Greek speakers have plenty of potential viral particles to pass onto

others! Now it can’t all be attributed to language because the Japanese

have a mask wearing culture, are disciplined in social distancing, and

respect their government’s suggestions of avoiding crowds. We are still

learning about this virus, but it’s worthy of note that different speech

sounds produce either more or less moisture according to the study

in the medical journal LANCET. And loud speakers clearly emit more

aerosolized particles than soft spoken speakers, in some cases ten times

as many! So whichever way you chose, try to reduce your air flow, and

keep your moisture to yourself.

No matter what language we speak we are all human beings and as

humans, we tend to lie, a lot. A recent study found fully one third of

the population lies about whether they have symptoms or have in fact

been infected. Psychology researchers at St Catharines Ontario’s Brock

University found “34% of those testing positive denied having symptoms”.

Women more than men were more honest, older but not younger adults

told the truth.

But what bothers me the most, is the recent on line Leger survey clearly

showing pandemic fatigue has set in, and fully half of Canadians think

our politicians are holding back information. Younger Canadians find

politicians and health officials exaggerate the severity of this deadly virus.

Why? Because we’ve been lied to, too often. Italians were told the virus was

created in a Chinese lab. The Chinese said the virus originated with the US

military. Donald Trump said the anti malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

was the cure. Ottawa Public Health said recovered patients of the virus

would not be reinfected for at least two years. Granting 14 day exemptions

to Uline U.S. billionaire Liz Uihlein and her gang’s private jet fly in for

their 36 hour visit to Milton Ontario. That severely undermines public

confidence. We were told masks were not effective. Yes they are. Health

Minister Patty Hajdu admitted “We knew very early about COVID-19, the

risk that it posed to human health”. This was in December 2019! Hajdu,

Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford, and no doubt other politicians that we don’t

know about have not followed their own rules. Teachers complain about

class sizes but it was an infected teacher (no mask) who forced the closure

of a Pembroke high school. And I am not alone wondering why 50 people

can gather in a strip club but only 10 are allowed at a house party. And

so one can perhaps understand why many no longer believe what they

hear and have dropped their guard. And what about a vaccine. Can it

be trusted now? All this despite a troubled Premier Legault saying “The

situation is critical…please think about others”, promising more powerful

screen ads but he hasn’t changed the rules, yet. Ontario’s Doug Ford

has, and is fed up, instituting a system of provincially enforced measures

that cary heavy fines. I read this recent powerful commentary from an

outraged Canadian, “Not realizing, or not caring about our overworked

medical staff, selfish, spoiled, disrespectful citizens are going to kill us”.

Most believe, some don’t. The sad reality is one infected can send 30

others to hospital, hopefully to recover, thanks to our dead tired doctors

and nurses. That’s what I’m thinking.

