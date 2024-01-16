Revelakis praises SCAMA during Christmas seniors’ gathering

‘I am proud to support an organization which is so dedicated,’ she says

Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis expressed strong approval and support for the work done by the Centre de Services communautaires et d’aide au maintien de l’autonomie (SCAMA) during a Christmas-time event held last month at the senior citizens’ centre.

SCAMA provides a range of at-home services to seniors 50 years of age and older, and has been doing so for the past 40 years.

Action Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis (left) is seen here with SCAMA executive-director Stéphanie Froissart during the seniors’ gathering held just before the Christmas holidays.

Smiles all around

The event, held a few days before Christmas, put smiles on the faces of the many seniors who attended. A lunch was provided by the Coco Frutti restaurant, which is also located in Chomedey.

“I am proud to support an organization which is so dedicated fundamental values such as the inclusivity of its clientele,” said Revelakis. “This focus underscores the importance of promoting the social interaction of seniors, regardless of their ethnic origins, to actively contribute to the Laval community.”

Support for seniors

SCAMA promotes the social interaction of seniors from ethnocultural minorities in order to answer to their various needs, such as support following loss of autonomy, while encouraging their participation as citizens, and while helping to break them out of their isolation.

“What a pleasure it was to see so many volunteers bringing their help to the organization, but mostly to see the seniors getting out of their habitual comfort zones to come dance, have fun and chat,” said SCAMA executive-director Stéphanie Froissart.

Mission accomplished

“This confirms without doubt that again this year, the SCAMA team has fulfilled its mission perfectly,” she added.

Mrs. Froissart noted that SCAMA’s food services include home delivery of frozen meals, accessible to residents from the greater Laval area, at moderate prices – a service that is greatly appreciated by the organization’s clients, she continued.