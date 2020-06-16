Quebec to harmonize parking fees at hospitals, public health institutions, beginning June 20

Quebec Health and Social Services Minister Danielle McCann has announced that the CAQ government is establishing a standard schedule of parking fees at hospitals and other health care institutions across the province that will make the first two hours free and set a maximum rate ranging from $7 to $10 per day.

The change comes after some hospitals in Quebec, such as the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, began charging up to $25 per day for parking shortly after the MUHC opened its principal site, the Glen Campus, in west-end Montreal in 2015.

The new rates will be applied at all Quebec Health Ministry institutions, including those belonging to the CISSS de Laval, such as the Cité de la Santé hospital and the Laval region’s CHSLDs (long-term care residences).

Cité de la Santé hospital on René-Laennec Blvd., will be benefiting from a $200,000 annual subsidy from the City of Laval to the Cité de la Santé Foundation over the next five years.

According to the health ministry, relatives of persons living in CHSLDs will also be offered free parking for two family members. As well, health service users who are regularly going for treatment, such as chemotherapy or dialysis, at a public health institution will be eligible for a preferential parking rate.

The provincial government has allotted $25 million to help the public health care establishments provide the parking at the new rates.

“The cost of parking shouldn’t be a preoccupation when someone wishes to visit or take care of a loved one living at a CHSLD,” McCann said in a statement.

“Thanks to this change, we are eliminating a significant financial barrier, which will help improve social and family bonds between persons residing in CHSLDs and their loved ones.”