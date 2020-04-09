Quebec orders inquest into deaths at CHSLD Ste-Dorothée

[dfp_ads id=6022]

Quebec’s director-general for public health, Horacio Arruda, has ordered an inquiry by his department into the high rate of infection and mortality at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, as well as at other health institutions in the province where there have been severe outbreaks of COVID-19 infection.

The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée on Samson Blvd.

At least half the residents at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée have come down with the coronavirus infection, as have many of the staff members.

While the CISSS de Laval maintains that normal procedures at the CHSLD have been followed, the toll at the Samson Blvd. long-term care facility stands in contrast to two other Laval-areas CHSLDs where there were no reports to date of COVID-19 infection. Up to April 8, there were 28 fatalities from COVID-19 in Laval, 13 of which were at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée.