Quebec allots $2.02 million for local culture and eco-projects

From the left, Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis, Councillor Aram Elagoz from Renaud and Duvernay-Pont-Viau councillor Stéphane Boyer (all of whom sat on the selection committee) are seen here last week with Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete and Mayor Marc Demers at Laval city hall. Photo: Martin C. Barry

Martin C. Barry

Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete announced at Laval city hall last week that the provincial government is awarding more than $2 million in provincial subsidies to nine community development projects to take place on Laval’s territory over the next two years.

Speaking on behalf of Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest, as well as Finance Minister and Minister Responsible for Laval Éric Girard, Skeete said a total of $2,026,074 is being allotted by Quebec for the Laval projects.

Program’s second year

This was the second year the CAQ government allotted the annual subsidies under its ‘Fonds d’appui au rayonnement des régions’ (FARR) program, providing development funding in Quebec’s various regions.

Several Laval city councillors sat on a committee that ultimately decided which projects and organizations should receive the subsidies. By far the largest sum, $1.4 million, is going to the City of Laval for the development of various local cultural projects as well as the development of related infrastructure for cultural purposes.

Subsidy recipients

The City of Laval is also receiving the second largest sum, $162,000, to carry out Phase 2 of a community program to develop entrepreneurialism in the Laval region. The Cosmodôme is receiving $150,000 to refurbish its “space mission” simulator for children and parents, which is a popular attraction during space camps held at the Cosmodôme.

Other recipients of subsidies are: the Centrale des artistes ($70,422) for a market study to develop ethnocultural annual events to be held in various Laval neighbourhoods; Rencontre Théâtre Ados ($45,000) to help develop new theatrical productions for teens and children; the Office municipal d’habitation de Laval ($15,000), to develop a new service and tools to help guide people searching for rental housing;

“The FARR is an important instrument that allows us to support initiatives which show possibilities for positive results,” Mayor Marc Demers said regarding the subsidies received from Quebec for projects in Laval. Photo: Martin C. Barry

Local decision-making

As well, Laval en transition is receiving $65,702 to organize a forum bringing together various groups with ecological interests in order to raise awareness of environmental issues; and the Réseau des bois de Laval is getting $45,000 to build a theme pavilion for this group which promotes the protection and interests of the various forested park lands in Laval.

“Our government is giving to the elected officials of Laval the means to develop and sustain promising projects for the region,” said Skeete. “The projects which were announced today show us the vitality that exists in Laval today in several areas: community, social, cultural, tourism and environmental. They will without any doubt raise awareness of our region.”

“The FARR is an important instrument that allows us to support initiatives which show possibilities for positive results for the whole community,” said Mayor Marc Demers.

‘A major investment’

“Thanks to the money that’s been accorded, the organizations and partners will have the means to take positive measures through projects that answer to the needs of the population. These projects bear witness to the energy and creativity that thrive on our territory.

“What’s more, thanks to the agreement reached with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Habitation, a total of $2.8 million will be invested over the course of the next three years as part of the implementation of the Plan for Cultural Development in the Laval Region. This represents a major investment that is exactly in keeping with the cultural vision Laval has taken.”