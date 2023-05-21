Propane explodes after trucks catch fire in Laval industrial park

By
Martin C. Barry
-
Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

Firefighters with the Laval Fire Dept. responded to an emergency call in the city’s industrial park on Friday after two trucks caught fire, leading to a propane tank explosion.

The blaze, which broke out at a roofing company on Dagenais Blvd. West near le Corbusier Blvd., spread to a nearby business.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, flames were seen shooting from an area within a parking lot where tires were being stored near several vehicles which were parked nearby.

It was all over by 4:30 pm, around when the LFD declared the incident under control.