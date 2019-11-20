“The ultimate holiday shopping experience, an event not to be missed!”

Renata Isopo

Mark down this coming Sunday, November 24th, as a day of opportunity not to be missed.

From 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, at Laval’s Salle de Recéption Palace, you are invited to a shopping extravaganza of unmatched elegance, practicality and, of course, many wonderful bargains – the ultimate holiday gift-gathering experience reserved, for families and friends, for the first time in our fair city, combining early holiday fever and fun under one roof.

Close friends and first-time moms Angelia Mantis and Claudia Valiante are the creative force behind this Mobile Shopping Mall project, an idea conceived while both were on maternity leave. Intelligently sensing an up-and-coming trend quite popular with on-line shoppers, these two vibrant young women felt it in their minds and hearts to start something original and purposeful, in service to the people of Laval.

An exciting time

Branded Popup2Shop, the day’s most beautiful theme – Holiday Shopping – will come alive with festive displays of tantalizing food and drink, special holiday items and many heart-warming booths making the spirit of the season heighten, offering a magical experience in anticipation of the happiest of seasons just around the corner.

This sentiment is joyously shared by Angelia and Claudia. “It’s an exciting time of the year not only for children, but for adults as well,” said Angelia. “This is the reason for us wanting to give the ultimate on-line shopping experience through a mobile shopping mall,” Claudia added. “We bring what is appealing to the shoppers under one umbrella where consumers can actually see, feel, and try on the same clothing and accessories which can’t be done with on-line shopping,” Claudia explained.

The holiday season – Christmas, Hanukah, Kwansa, Epiphany, is upon us and stores and shopping centers are bustling with anxious shoppers. For Angelia, the challenge is clear: “Whether you’ve been ‘naughty or nice’, there’s no lack of ideas for locally-made or imported gifts. There’s something about the thrill of the hunt when it comes to big events. And, what’s bigger than Christmas?”

“The Popup2Shop at the Palace will be a one-day event for picking up one-of-a-kind gifts, with treasures available in every corner. There will be no shortage, something for everyone’s discriminating taste and budget,” the dynamic duo stated to TLN. “Fun and more fun for the excited and inquisitive consumer. DJ music, raffles, and booths of sweets for the irresistible temptation of the sweet tooth await all comers.”

Best buys of the season

It’s no surprise that consumers are becoming more reliant on on-line holiday shopping. With easy ability to make purchases on mobile devices, browsers can buy anything anywhere. The drawback is that buyers can’t try on the clothes, footwear, etc., often returning purchases. The Mobile Shopping Center brings on-line shopping to consumers, on site. “It’s definitely not the time to miss this first-time biggest event and best holiday market,” Claudia specified in a telephone interview. And, what’s more interesting, there’s something for all tastes and budgets, from tiny to extravagant prices.

“PopUp2Shop brings together fashion, cosmetics, self-care, ornaments, stocking stuffers, and food vendors from around the city to showcase and sell top lines and best buys of the season,” Angelia pointed out. “More vendors are joining, and there’s still no definite number of booths although we’re close to maximum for the space reserved at The Palace, 1717 Le Corbusier Boulevard.”

Fashionistas can ‘gaga’ over sought-after brands – Lamarque, Piper and Jane, Black Suede Studio, The New Icon, Shop Viixen and more to find perfect attire to sparkle and sizzle at holiday celebrations. “This is it. Pop is the future of shopping,” stated Angelia, “and we’re proud to be instrumental parts of it, in Laval and beyond.”

“We are proud and exhilarated about launching PopUp2Shop in consumers’ posts and stories,” added partner Claudia. “Furthermore, November 24th is a special holiday edition, and we are working on more than one event.”

The intentions are to make PopUp2Shop an annual event in Laval, providing consumers with the most sought-after items in all categories.

Of benefit to Children’s Wish Foundation

Claudia and Angelia also revealed their ‘give-back and pay-forward’ initiative to donate all profits from the day’s gift-wrapping service to the highly-admired Children’s Wish Foundation, the long-standing organization that performs little miracles in making sick children’s dreams come true.

Admission is free although it is highly recommended to register in advance to ensure smooth holiday shopping since space may be limited. If interested, you should sign in at the event’s Evenbrite page and visit Facebook for more information. “No one will be turned away, everyone is welcome,” assure Angelia and Claudia.