Polls, Politics and Power Dictate Policies

Newsfirst Multimedia editorialist and political columnist Robert Vairo.

I suppose we should not be surprised that our federal government tolerates, perhaps condones scandalous intrusions in the life of Canadian citizens in Québec.

After all, most would agree this is a lame and limp bunch

of leaders who feel quite comfortable with

the Québec government’s legal seizure of

computers and cell phones in our English

universities. And now imposing a French

language requirement on visiting English

university students.

Most in our community are convinced it’s an attempt to destroy the

English infrastructure in the province. The

Feds are busy calling for, well let’s see, first, the

Israeli right to defend itself, then a ceasefire

in the Middle East. All the while capping oil

and gas production, taxing burping cattle, and

bashing Conservative-led Alberta. These are

all desperate attempts at diverting Canadians’

attention away from the incompetence and

mismanagement of just about every thing the

government touches.

Québec though, is the sacred cow of the

Liberal party of Canada. The action of Premier

Legault’s CAQ, and inaction of the Trudeau

Liberals, is a nightmare, enough to make one

ill. All of Canada suffers when elected bigots in

Québec tell English international students not

to come here. Ironically, the reason Legault is

firing all his cannons at the English population

is because he is in a free fall in the polls.

And the reason the Trudeau Liberals are refusing to

intervene is because they are in a similar catastrophic slide to oblivion, for now. Canada’s

Federal Government is made to lead, and it is

not. Its mandate is to instill unity where there

is division, and it has not. It is mandated to

seek justice, and act when there is a flagrant

violation of rights of Canadian citizens living

in Québec. It has not.

We have a government that has mismanaged our economy, immigration, housing,

and failed miserably to intervene to right the

wrong in this country, including terrorism

within our borders. What a sad, frankly revolting state of affairs.

Yet here we are with puffed out chests

preaching to Italy that “Canada is concerned

about their LGBT rights,” evangelizing to

Israel, our environment minister telling China

to clean up and shut down its coal mines.

Why is Canada sermonizing other countries

on what they should or should not be doing?

Would we not be at least a bit credible if were

to get our own house in order before throwing

stones?

Help our Military

What deserves attention and should be

remedied is the fact that members of our

armed forces are having to ask for donations

so they can afford housing for their families.

This is so shameful. Budget cuts to our Armed

Forces are so severe (one billion dollars) that

the country’s Chief of Defence Staff Wayne

Eyre told a government committee that

Canada cannot help improve “the declining

security situation around the world.”

Limping Canadian Economy

Why is our economy limping along while

that of the US and Europe is flourishing? For

example, the US GDP (gross domestic product) is expected to grow almost 5% this year,

while Canada’s will grow by 0.9%. Economists

point to an overabundance of immigration,

putting stress not only on health care, and

housing, and employment, but Canada’s overall economic production. We now have a lower

standard of living. Even newly arrived immigrants, and permanent status individuals, are

leaving because they cannot afford to live in

this once great country.

Accept Canada’s values and

principles

It’s so nice to hear our leaders praise the

virtues of diversity as being our strength, but

these same leaders should be held accountable

for the results. And right now, the results of

diversity in Canada are ugly and brutal. No

one is in charge.

Critics of our federal government’s open door policy (allowing legal and illegal

newcomers into the country), say no one told

these same individuals that if they come to

Canada, they must respect and live by their

adopted country’s values and principles.

That’s exactly what a recent Leger poll says

Canadians are demanding from our federal

leaders. It perhaps explains why a war thousands of miles away is having such a terrifying

impact on our communities. Most Canadians

told Leger pollsters that government and

other institutions “should do more to encourage newcomers to Canada to embrace the

Canadian values of tolerance of people of

other faiths, races, and orientations.” Amen.

Homeless in Canada

Statistics are staggering. Financial challenges

are said to be the leading cause of homelessness. That may be so, but addiction to opioids

is the cause of more daily deaths in Canada

than Covid. Ontario, Québec and BC take

the lead, with 8 people dying in BC alone,

every day. There have been close to 13 thousand since 2016. It has prompted BC’s chief

coroner Lisa Lapointe to resign “frustrated

and disappointed.”

She began providing monthly updates,

(similar to Covid deaths) to bring awareness

to the situation but never got the response

or commitment from governments for help.

Ask organizers of Christmas dinners for the

underprivileged and homeless. Attendance

is reportedly down from several years ago

because of fentanyl deaths. The figures have

been propped up by a record wave of people

losing their homes and unable to afford living.

It’s not a vote-getter for politicians, so we are

just letting Canadians die on the streets or in

their beds, if they have one.

Merry Christmas Dear Nurse

One last item. Who do you remember most

when leaving a hospital? Your nurse. God bless

our nurses who are missing time with their

loved ones, so we can share Christmas with

ours. Merry Christmas