Police seek public’s help after two from Laval arrested as suspected pimps

Two men from Laval are facing criminal charges in Trois-Rivieres of pimping for prostitution-related crimes they allegedly committed in several of Quebec.

Patrick Cote and Sebastien Fleurant-Brisson. (Photo: Courtesy of Integrated Anti-Pimping Squad)

Sébastien Fleurant-Brisson, 32, and Patrick Côté, 41, are charged with inciting a person to offer or render sexual services for payment, knowingly promoting the offer of sexual services for payment, and benefiting financially from provided sexual services.

The Integrated Anti-Pimping Squad, which involves several police forces across the province, claims the events occurred between June 2020 and April 2022 in Quebec’s Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions.

The police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sûreté du Québec’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.