Paolo Galati renews his support for the Maison l’Esther

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul municipal councillor
for Action Laval, Mr. Paolo Galati, is renewing
his support for Maison L’Esther for a second
consecutive year by increasing his contribution
this year to $5,5,000 for a total of $7,500.
This gesture demonstrates the counsellor’s ongoing
commitment to the shelter, which is an essential
player in the fight against femicide, by offering refuge to women and children affected by
domestic violence in the city of Laval.
“It is an important organization that plays
a key role in helping clients who are facing
multiple issues. I encourage Laval residents
to support this organization by visiting their
website, under the tab I want to get involved,”
said Mr. Galati.
Putting his money where his mouth is, the
municipal councillor of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul,
Mr. Paolo Galati, expressed his joy by handing
over the cheque.
He emphasizes that Maison L’Esther finds in this financial contribution a
valuable resource to maintain its commitment
to the 160 women who are welcomed each
year by the shelter requiring personal needs
as soon as they arrive. The municipal councillor
reaffirms his solidarity with women affected by
domestic violence and is committed to creating
a safe environment for them.
Chantal Arseneault, Executive Coordinator
of Maison L’Esther, said: “Maison L’Esther is
pleased to be able to count on the support of
Mr. Paolo Galati again this year.
“It is important to remember that in these difficult times,
women and children who are victims of domestic violence are bearing the brunt of the housing crisis and inflation.The level of financial
precariousness among the women we support
is unprecedented. We need everyone’s support
to help women, fleeing abusive spouses, and
getting safe with their children.”
Ms. Arseneault invites Laval residents to
take advantage of the action campaign against
violence against women, which will begin on
November 25, to make a donation to Maison
L’Esther and help hundreds of victims protect
themselves.