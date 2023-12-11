Paolo Galati renews his support for the Maison l’Esther

Saint-Vincent-de-Paul municipal councillor

for Action Laval, Mr. Paolo Galati, is renewing

his support for Maison L’Esther for a second

consecutive year by increasing his contribution

this year to $5,5,000 for a total of $7,500.

Paolo Galati.

This gesture demonstrates the counsellor’s ongoing

commitment to the shelter, which is an essential

player in the fight against femicide, by offering refuge to women and children affected by

domestic violence in the city of Laval.

“It is an important organization that plays

a key role in helping clients who are facing

multiple issues. I encourage Laval residents

to support this organization by visiting their

website, under the tab I want to get involved,”

said Mr. Galati.

Putting his money where his mouth is, the

municipal councillor of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul,

Mr. Paolo Galati, expressed his joy by handing

over the cheque.

He emphasizes that Maison L’Esther finds in this financial contribution a

valuable resource to maintain its commitment

to the 160 women who are welcomed each

year by the shelter requiring personal needs

as soon as they arrive. The municipal councillor

reaffirms his solidarity with women affected by

domestic violence and is committed to creating

a safe environment for them.

Chantal Arseneault, Executive Coordinator

of Maison L’Esther, said: “Maison L’Esther is

pleased to be able to count on the support of

Mr. Paolo Galati again this year.

“It is important to remember that in these difficult times,

women and children who are victims of domestic violence are bearing the brunt of the housing crisis and inflation.The level of financial

precariousness among the women we support

is unprecedented. We need everyone’s support

to help women, fleeing abusive spouses, and

getting safe with their children.”

Ms. Arseneault invites Laval residents to

take advantage of the action campaign against

violence against women, which will begin on

November 25, to make a donation to Maison

L’Esther and help hundreds of victims protect

themselves.