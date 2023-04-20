One man dead after Thursday a.m. shooting incident in Chomedey

The scene near the corner of 83rd and du Havre early Thursday afternoon following the 7 am deadly shooting of Tinel Timu. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Officers with the Laval Police were still on the scene investigating early Thursday afternoon near the corner of 83rd Ave. and Rue du Havre in Chomedey following a gunfire incident in which a man in his 60s was shot dead.

The LPD received a 9-1-1 call around 7 am reporting gunshots outside a home on du Havre near the edge of the Rivière des Prairies.

When officers arrived, the found the victim lying on the ground, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Although the officers tried to resuscitate him, he was declared dead after being transported to hospital.

A Laval Police spokesperson referred to the victim as being “known to police.”

The Journal de Montréal and other media identified him on Thursday as Tinel Timu, a successful business owner well-known in the Montreal Romanian community.

According to several news reports, Timu was arrested last year following an investigation into the alleged bribery of a city of Montreal official in charge of permits and inspections in the borough of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The Journal de Montréal noted that Timu was presented with a National Assembly Medal in 2018 by former Fabre Liberal MNA Monique Sauvé in recognition of his community involvement.