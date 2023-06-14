Olivia from Laval is helping raise awareness of childhood cancer

IGA working with Charles Bruneau Foundation on province-wide tattoo campaign

A school-age girl from Laval who is recovering from cancer is part of a small group of pre-school children from Quebec who helped design tattoos which are part of a campaign led by IGA supermarkets to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Young Olivia Grenier and an official with IGA extra Marché Richard Tellier in Laval are seen here.

For a fourth year, the Charles-Bruneau Foundation is working with IGA on the tattoo campaign. Proceeds from the sale of the temporary tattoos are going towards the foundation. The four children who drew characters for the tattoos had or are in remission from a childhood cancer.

An incredible experience

The children were assisted in the design of the tattoos by illustrator Audrey Malo, in conjunction with the Sid Lee promotion and marketing agency.

“It was an incredible experience being to create the visual signature of the project while working alongside the team from Sid Lee, who allowed me a lot of creative freedom,” said Malo. “This was a dream project: playful, funny, touching and for a good cause.”

Olivia Grenier, the girl from Laval, helped design a tattoo featuring a cake. The other children helped create tattoos depicting fruit and vegetable characters. All the tattoos, being sold in sheets featuring multiple tattoos, are available at IGA stores for $3 each until June 21.

‘A ray of sunshine’

Each of the four children has received medical treatment for cancer at one of the four Charles Bruneau Centres located in Quebec City, Sherbrooke and in Montreal. Olivia is considered by all who know her to be a little ray of sunshine. At age 5, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, and received treatment for it at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“IGA is proud to have been associated once again with the Charles Bruneau Foundation in order to support research into childhood cancers,” said Caroline Duhamel, marketing director for IGA, as well as the company’s Rachelle Béry, Tradition and Bonichoix brands.

The Charles Bruneau Foundation’s primary mission is to find ways to provide children with solutions that maximize their chances of being healed of cancer.

Four special hospitals

The four hospitals in Quebec where the foundation has invested $40 million to create specialized treatment facilities are CHU Sainte-Justine, the Montreal Children’s Hospital, the CIUSSS de l’Estrie-CHUS in Sherbrooke and CHU de Québec-Université Laval in Quebec City. Since its beginnings, the Charles Bruneau Foundation has donated $55 million to pediatric cancer research, making it the leading contributor to pediatric hemo-ontological research in Quebec.