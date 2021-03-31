Officials gathered to mark 200 years of independence for Greece

Officials from the City of Laval, from the Consulate-General of Greece in Montreal, as well as from the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal and the provincial and federal governments gathered at the Laval municipal cenotaph near city hall on March 25 to mark an especially-momentous occasion for Hellenic people: the 200th anniversary of the independence of Greece.

The Greek War of Independence was waged by Greek revolutionaries against the Ottoman Empire between 1821 and 1830.

The Greeks were later assisted by Great Britain, France and Russia. The war led to the formation of modern Greece.

Seen in the photo (from the left) are Laval city councillor for L’Abord-à-Plouffe Vasilios Karidogiannis, Laval-Les Îles MP Fayça​​l El-Khoury​, Consul General for Greece in Montreal Michalis Gavriilidis, Laval mayor Marc Demers, HCGM president Andy Crilis, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, and Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis.