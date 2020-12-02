New seniors’ residence to be built on des Prairies Blvd. in L-D-R

New design concept to improve comfort while housing 96 seniors

Minister for Seniors and Caregivers Marguerite Blais and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete announced on Monday that construction of a new retirement home for senior citizens with room for 96 residents will be starting soon at the corner of 58th Ave. and des Prairies Blvd. in Laval-des-Rapides.

$52 million project

According to a description of the new facility issued by Blais’s ministry on Monday, the residence will be divided into eight units, each with room for 12 residents, with individual rooms equipped with a toilet and shower that are especially adapted to each resident. The Quebec government is allotting $52 million for the project.

The government says the future residence is being built according to new standards designed to enhance human contact between staff and residents. Care will be taken to landscape the outside grounds meticulously, while the interior spaces will be better adapted to answer the needs of residents and their caregivers.

Controlling outbreaks

As well, according to the government, the residence’s living areas are being designed with additional measures to control infections and outbreaks. Theese are expected to benefit not only the residents, but also the staff working there so that personnel can be retained more easily.

“The project announced today shows that our government, as well as Mrs. Blais and her teams, are making rational choices so that the seniors in our community can have access to quality living environments,” said Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete.

A source of pride

“I am certain that this residence will encourage them to flourish, while respecting their needs for privacy and security, and that it will thus contribute to their physical, social and psychological well-being,” he continued. “We can be very proud of this.”

“Our government is accelerating the transformation of seniors’ retirement residences as well as for persons with specific needs,” Blais said. “The construction of this first kind of retirement home for seniors in Laval shows the action we have taken in this dossier. This new standard of quality will improve the daily lives of residents, loved ones and personnel.”

Adapting to the situation

“The infection crisis that we are now going through demonstrated clearly that our living environments must be better adapted to face such situations,” said Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and Minister Responsible for the Laval region.

“That’s what we have done,” he added, “in order to be able to offer living conditions that better correspond to the values and desires of older people and their loved ones. The announcement of this seniors’ retirement residence in Laval is the result of an historic commitment by our government to respond to the real needs of the community.”