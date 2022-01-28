Motorist in Sainte-Rose crash with snow removal vehicle dies of injuries

The driver of a vehicle making its way along des Oiseaux Blvd. near the corner of rang de l’Équerre in Sainte-Rose has died of injuries suffered in a head-on crash with a snow removal vehicle around 1 pm on Friday.

According to reports, the driver of the smaller vehicle was ejected and thrown some distance by the force of the collision, after which he was taken to hospital in a then-unknown condition.

The Montreal daily Journal de Montréal reported on Saturday afternoon that the driver, a 52-year-old man, had died. The driver of the snow removal vehicle, a blue collar employee, was not injured.