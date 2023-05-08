More than 20 boats torched in Marina Bo-Bi-No blaze

A fire that raged through a marina on the Rivière des Mille Îles in northern Saint-François last Sunday morning is under investigation by the Laval Police after destroying more than 20 boats.

The fire was already well underway when Laval Fire Dept. personnel arrived at Marina Bo-Bi-No on Mille-Îles Blvd. around 4 a.m.

Firefighters reported several explosions as fuel in boats parked in the marina ignited.

According to the LFD, the boats had been stacked closely together for the winter, so that even a small fire was able to spread rapidly.

Although no injuries were reported, the cause of the fire remained unknown Monday morning. An investigation is expected to take weeks.