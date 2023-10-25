‘Melina’s Room’ pays homage to Lyceum of Greek Women’s generosity towards MUHC

Montreal Hellenic community group strongly supports Dr. Lucy Gilbert’s cancer research

More than 100 guests gathered on Oct. 17 in the Elspeth McConnell Atrium at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre to celebrate the Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal’s many generous donations to the MUHC Foundation since 2019.

The Montreal-based Hellenic community group’s members have established themselves as strong supporters of women’s health while championing the work of gynecologic oncologist Dr. Lucy Gilbert, whose first-of-its-kind DOvEEgene test can detect ovarian and endometrial cancers early.

‘Melina’s Room’

In recognition of their efforts, a plaque unveiling took place to name a room in the MUHC’s surgical oncology unit. And to recognize the strength of Greek women in Montreal and around the world, the Lyceum members chose to adorn the plaque with the words “Melina’s Room.”

From the left, MUHC Foundation President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée, Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal president Justine Frangouli-Argyris and Dr. Lucy Gilbert are seen here outside the MUHC surgical oncology unit room where a plaque (above them) has been placed in recognition of the Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal’s fundraising efforts. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The event was attended by Lyceum members as well as dignitaries with Greek roots, including Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal president Justine Frangouli-Argyris, Consul General of Greece in Montreal Katerina Varvarigou, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Montreal city councillor Mary Deros, and Laval city councillors Aglaia Revelakis and Vasilios Karidogiannis.

Two Melinas honored

The tribute recognized two strong Greek women. Melina Mercouri (1920–1994) was the Minister of Culture and Sport of Greece and a widely-revered actress who lost her life to lung cancer. Closer to home, Melina Tsagaropoulos, a member of the Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal, is a young mother who is currently fighting ovarian cancer while receiving treatment at the MUHC.

Speeches were given by Consul General Varvarigou, MUHC Foundation President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée, Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal president Justine Frangouli-Argyris and Dr. Gilbert.

Finding cancer early

“I cannot put into words how much this effort by the Lyceum of Greek Women and their supporters means to the DOvEE Project,” said Dr. Gilbert. “It not only gives us the funds that we need to work, but the inspiration and the feeling that we are supported by women, to help women. It means so much to us.”

Among those attending last week’s plaque unveiling at the MUHC were Montreal city councillor Mary Deros, Laval city councillors Aglaia Revelakis and Vasilios Karidogiannis, MUHC Foundation President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal president Justine Frangouli-Argyris and Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

DOvEEgene is a pap smear-like test that uses a specially designed brush to collect cells from the uterus. The sample undergoes genetic testing, allowing the DOvEE team to detect the presence of ovarian cancer in its earliest stages.

Finding the cancer early is critically important because once it has spread, it is essentially a death sentence. Worse, ovarian and endometrial cancers do not present symptoms until they are advanced, meaning the majority of women who develop the disease die from it.

Final clinical trial

The DOvEEgene test must go through several important steps before it can be made available to women across Canada and around the world. It is currently undergoing a final clinical trial for effectiveness. Over 4,000 women have been tested as part of the trial, and the Greek community is proud that over 1,000 of its members have taken part.

Already, the test is saving lives. According to officials at the MUHC, it has helped Dr. Gilbert and her team identify cancer and pre-cancer in numerous trial participants. With the generous and ongoing support of the Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal, Dr. Gilbert and her team will be able to continue on the path to making the DOvEEgene test a standard part of women’s health care.