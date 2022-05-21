Mayor Boyer cheers for the Laval Rocket, following a great season

AHL hockey club made it all the way to the playoffs this year

While things may change quickly in the world of minor league pro hockey, that wasn’t stopping Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer last week from cheering on the Laval Rocket, as the local hockey club navigated its way through the American Hockey League’s playoffs, leading towards the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Rocket fell to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday last week at Place Bell. Still, Mayor Boyer was doing all he could to encourage the home team, which came a long way this the 2017-18 season when the club finished last overall in the AHL.

Elated at team’s performance

After undergoing vast improvement since then, this year the Rocket made it into the playoffs for the first time – which apparently left Mayor Boyer feeling quite justifiably elated, as he related in social media posts – including this one on May 12 on his Facebook page:

“Tonight our team plays its first game in Laval, after two games played in Syracuse. Series is tied 1-1 I’m counting on you to be loud and give them the energy they need to leave with a beautiful victory at home!”

The mayor also praised the leadership the Laval Rocket received from head coach Jean-François Houle.