Man shot to death in Vietnamese restaurant on des Laurentides

The Laval Police have handed over investigative responsibility to the Sûreté du Québec after a 42-year-old man with suspected ties to organized crime was shot to death in a Vietnamese restaurant on des Laurentides Blvd. in Vimont on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the scene at the Perle Vietnamienne on des Laurentides near the corner of de Catane Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim had been shot in the head.

According to media reports, two gunmen entered the restaurant where other diners, including several children, were seated and fired at the victim’s head.

Although attempts to were made to revive him, he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Journal de Montréal and other media identified the man as Bernard Cherfan. The Journal claims Cherfan had ties to the Lebanese underworld and had survived an assassination attempt in 2015.

The Laval Police turned the investigation over to the SQ as it involves organized crime.