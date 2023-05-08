Man murdered outside Place Bell linked to street gangs

A 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death outside Place Bell in central Laval early on Sunday had ties to street gangs, according to news reports on Monday.

Vick Sévère Paul, who was identified as the victim, died in hospital where he was transported after apparently being stabbed during a fight with attackers which took place on Claude-Gagné St., near Le Corbusier Blvd.

Speaking to media on Monday, a Laval Police spokesperson suggested the stabbing might not have been related to the victim’s known ties to organized crime, which dated back more than a decade.

The Montreal Gazette reported that Vick Sévère Paul was the half-brother of Lamartine Sévère (Polo) Paul, a street gang leader who was gunned down in Laval in August 2012 just 36 hours after Chenier Dupuy, the leader of the Bo-Gars street gang was killed outside a steakhouse in Galeries D’Anjou.

The daily said Vick Sévère Paul was also the cousin of Ducarme (Kenny) Joseph, another street gang leader who was killed in Montreal at the beginning of August 2014.