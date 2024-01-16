Man dies in house fire on Jarry Blvd. in Chomedey

The Laval Police have opened an investigation after a fire late on Monday left a 71-year-old man dead on Jarry Blvd. in Chomedey.

According to the LPD, a 9-1-1 call was received at about 11 p.m. last Monday, reporting flames at a residence on Jarry.

Firefighters who entered found a man unconscious inside.

Although attempts to resuscitate him were made on the spot and he was taken to hospital, he was later declared dead.

While a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental, an on-site inspection of the residence’s kitchen found a smoke detector that had no battery.

The Laval Police routinely opens an investigation into fires when the Laval Fire Dept. finds grounds to suspect arson or when there has been a fatality.