Major snowfall expected on Saturday

Environment Canada says a major weather system from Texas will reach Southern Quebec early Saturday morning and Eastern Quebec later in the day, bringing significant snowfall amounts, strong to high winds, and visibilities reduced to zero in snow and blowing snow conditions.

The weather service says there is currently still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the low pressure system, and that forecast precipitation types and amounts will depend on this track.

However, “be prepared for changing and rapidly deteriorating driving conditions.”

The storm is expected to be centered on the Montreal Island area.