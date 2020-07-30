LPD seeks suspect for assault with a deadly weapon

The Laval Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 23-year-old Isaiah Atkins.

An arrest warrant was issued for him on July 28, on charges of aggravated assault, break and enter, assault with a weapon and theft.

On July 4, at 4:15 a.m., the suspect allegedly broke down the door to his ex-spouse’s apartment, in the Laval-des-Rapides sector.

He then allegedly attacked her with a knife, in addition to similarly injuring two other individuals in the apartment.

The three victims were hospitalized for injuries which are not life-threatening, but which will leave them with medical and psychological consequences.

Description: – Black male, 23 years old. Measures 1.80 m (5 ’11’). Black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Isaiah Atkins can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the LVL 200704 015 file.