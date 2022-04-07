LPD seeks suspect after attempted kidnapping

The Laval Police Dept. says it is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to have been involved in an attempted kidnapping in early March in Chomedey.

According to the LPD, on March 1 around 1:45 pm, a woman in her 20s was waiting for a bus while standing in a bus shelter located in front of 4397 Saint-Martin Blvd. West. The suspect allegedly stood in the entrance to the bus shelter, preventing the woman from leaving.

Brandishing a knife, the suspect allegedly forced the woman to follow him and get into his vehicle. Instead, she succeeded in running off into a nearby business where she received help.

The suspect is described as follows:

White male, age approximately 25 to 45 years.

Spoke French.

Height: 5’ 11″, slim build.

Bright green eyes.

Was wearing blue jeans, a black overcoat and a pink woolen tuque.

Description of suspect’s vehicle:

Jeep Grand Cherokee, white, model year 2014 to 2017.

Chromed door handles.

Silver hub caps with spokes.

Anyone who believes they have information that could be useful to this investigation is asked to call the LPD’s confidential Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or 911. The file number is LVL 220301-071.

Woman dies after residential fire in Laval

The Laval Fire Dept. says a woman died following a fire that broke out in a residential building in Laval’s Pont-Viau district on the afternoon of Friday March 25.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey building located at 534 Cousineau St. near the corner of de la Concorde Blvd. in Pont-Viau at 12:26 p.m., after receiving a call about smoke coming from the building.

Although the firefighters found the woman, around 25 to 30 years old, in her second-storey bedroom, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the woman’s body was brought outside, Urgences-Santé wasn’t called because it was already determined that she was deceased.

According to the LFD, 22 firefighters responded to the call. Apart from the one fatality, there were no other reported injuries, and damage to the building was mainly to the bedroom.

Although the firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, the cause was still under investigation earlier this week. The LFD said the Laval police are also investigating whether foul play was involved.

Vimont MNA Rousselle says he was victim of ‘gratuitous attack’

Vimont MNA Jean Rousselle says he was assaulted.

The Laval Police Dept. says it is investigating after Quebec Liberal MNA for Vimont Jean Rousselle said he was assaulted by two young men on the afternoon of Monday March 28 in the building where he has his constituency offices.

Using his Twitter account, Rousselle, a former Laval Police Dept. officer, said he suffered “blows to the face” during a “gratuitous attack” around 2 p.m. in an area of his office building where young people often gather to smoke cigarettes or marijuana.

Rousselle, who is the Quebec Liberal Party’s critic for public security, said the situation had been going on for several months, while adding that his political attaché had to confront some of the youths a few weeks back.

According to LPD spokesperson Stéphanie Bechara, on the day of the attack Rousselle had approached two young men who were using cannabis in the building, and warned them to leave the area because they were disturbing employees.

It was shortly after this that the young men allegedly struck Rousselle several times in the face and head, then fled.

Rousselle said he’d been asking Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault “for several weeks” to address rising violence issues across the province. The LPD said its investigators are looking at whether there were any security cameras active near the scene of the incident in the hopes of identifying the suspects.