LPD launches major anti-gun op, following Nov. 11 shooting near Collège Montmorency

The Laval Police Dept. took part late last week in a major operation seeking nine suspects believed to be connected to a recent wave of gun violence, including the Nov. 11 incident in a park near Collège Montmorency in the city’s downtown sector.

As many as 150 officers — including police from the Sûreté du Québec, the RCMP and officers from the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal, as well as from Deux-Montagnes, St-Jérôme and Longueuil — executed nine search warrants of residences and six warrants on vehicles last Thursday as part of an investigation that began in August.

All the suspects are believed to be involved in an organized crime network, according to the LPD.