LPD investigating suspected murder/suicide in Duvernay

Investigators from the Laval Police Department have opened an inquiry into what appears to have been a fatal domestic dispute at a home in Laval’s Duvernay district.

The son of a couple in their seventies got in touch with the LPD last Saturday evening shortly after 7:30 p.m. after he found the bodies of his parents in their residence on Blois Blvd. near Trois-Rivières Ave.

“When the police arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of the two people unconscious,” said LPD media relations officer Stéphanie Beshara. “According to the information we have at the moment, it could be a murder followed by a suicide.”

Although the identities of the victims, a 71-year-old woman and her 75-year-old spouse, were not immediately disclosed by the LPD, a Montreal Francophone daily has identified the male spouse as Joao Marques.

“These were a couple of people without any history with the police,” added Beshara. “An investigation is underway to better understand the causes and circumstances in this dossier.”

A security perimeter was set up around the house. It was the second apparent murder-suicide in Quebec during the previous 24 hours. On Friday the week before, a 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were found dead in Dunham in the Eastern Townships under similar circumstances.

Gunshots fired on a residence in Sainte-Dorothée

The Laval region’s 9-1-1 operators received several calls during the early morning hours on Thursday last week regarding the sound of gunshots heard in the vicinity of des Azalées St. in Sainte-Dorothée.

Laval Police Dept. officers responding to the scene found bullet impact marks on a front window and on stone work at a residence on that street.

According to the LPD, no one living in the home was injured. A security perimeter was established around the building and an investigation is now underway.

Some recent Laval Fire Department calls

Feb. 20 – 00:46 AM · Building fire on Maurice-Cullen St. in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul sector. Commercial building. Smoke visible. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

Feb. 8 – 4:01 PM · Building on fire on du Ruisseau St. in Laval’s Sainte-Rose sector. One-storey residential building. Flames visible. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

LFD was advising motorists to avoid these streets: Terrasse Dufferin / Archambault. Blvd.

Feb. 8 – 7:05 PM · Building fire on des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval’s Auteuil sector. Two storey, multi-unit residential building. Smoke visible. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary. LFD was advising motorists to avoid these streets: Savard / Sagard.