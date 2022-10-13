LPD investigates following three suspicious Duvernay vehicle fires

The Laval Police have launched an arson investigation after three vehicles were heavily damaged by fire earlier this week from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The first call was received by the Laval Fire Dept. around 1 am Wednesday that two cars were in flames in the parking lot of an industrial building near the corner of Leman Blvd. and Belgrand St. in Duvernay.

Upon their arrival, fire department personnel noticed that a third vehicle parked behind the building was also in flames.