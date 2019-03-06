LPD Blue – March 6th, 2019

Police Seek Assault Suspect

March 1 – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for assaulting and robbing two young men on October 13, 2018 on des Érables St. in Laval-sur-le-Lac.

The suspect is described as a male about 20 years old with a medium complexion. He stands about 5’6” (1.68 m) to 5’8” (1.73 m) tall with a small build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket and camo pants.

Accompanied by two accomplices, the suspect allegedly assaulted the two victims on the pretext of revenge. After assaulting both victims, the suspect stole personal items and fled. Later that night, one of the victims’ stolen credit cards was used.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention file LVL 181206 097.

Police Seek Fraud Suspects

Feb 28 – Police are turning to the public for help in identifying two suspects who tried to buy two luxury cars using stolen personal information. The pair allegedly tried to buy a Lexus and a Mercedes-Benz, each valued at more than $35,000.

According to police, the two suspects, a man and a woman, visited a car dealership in Ste-Rose three times between July 31 and August 3, 2018.

The male suspect is 25 to 30 years old, about six feet tall with a thin build.

The woman is about 35 years old and stands about 5-foot-5-inches tall. She has long brown hair, wears glasses, and has a piercing in her lower lip.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention file LVL 180801 018.

Police Seek Double-Robbery Thief

Feb 26 – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of two acts of burglary in one night.

The incidents occurred on November 15 in Ste-Rose. At about 8 p.m. a man in his 40s stole four cans of beer from a Couche-Tard located on Boul. Ste-Rose. The suspect then made his way to the neighbouring Cheesecake Bar restaurant where he allegedly grabbed the tip jar, threatened a waitress and made off with the contents of the cash register. He fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 40s who is about 5’9” tall.

At the time of the robberies, the suspect was wearing a beige coat, black pants, black boots and a black shirt with an Expos logo.

Anyone with any information about the identity or location of the suspect is urged to call 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention file LVL 181115 078.

Arson Suspect Arrested

Feb 26 – Police arrested a man in his 20s after a fire broke out at a house on des Cigognes St. in Ste-Rose. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

According to police, the fire started at 3:52 p.m. in a bedroom on the second floor of the house. No one was in the house when twenty firefighters arrived at the scene.

The blaze was extinguished by 4:16 p.m. and caused no less than $80,000 worth of damages to the house and its contents.